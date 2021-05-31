Live A Little PURA This Father's Day With PURA Soda, A Healthier Soda For Healthier Dads

South Africa-based company utilizes just simple ingredients to make natural sodas that will satisfy dads who like the taste of soda, but want to live healthier lives.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURA purely believes that if a person is in a position to make a difference, they should, and if everyone espoused this philosophy then the world would be a better place.

" It doesn't have to be a grand gesture, just a small thing you can do every day ," said PURA Soda founder and CEO, Greig Jansen. "Why not start on Father's Day?"

Father's Day is the perfect time to live a little PURA, which means doing the little things every day that make a difference. One option for living a little PURA on Father's Day is to do the chores and tasks that normally keep Dad busy, so he can enjoy his day and kick back with a tasty beverage. If that beverage is a can of PURA Soda, its refreshing taste and seeing his kids living a little PURA will ensure dad has a truly satisfying Father's Day.

PURA Soda produces naturally flavored carbonated drinks perfect for dads who are looking after their health, but still enjoy the taste of a soda. Each can of PURA Soda contains just 65 calories with no artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, animal byproducts, or synthetic ingredients. PURA Soda is made with just a few ingredients: highly carbonated soda water, a bit of citric acid, natural flavors, and a sprinkle of cane sugar to sweeten the drink. PURA Soda comes in five flavors: cranberry, Seville orange, cucumber & lime, lemon & Elderflower, and pomegranate.

With its natural flavors, low sugar level, and simple formulation, PURA Soda offers a delicious and fun way for dads to live healthier lives while quenching their thirst.

About PURA Soda

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, PURA Soda is a global brand, exporting to 13 countries including the US, UAE and UK. In 2019, they won kudos at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, thrilling expert tasters, and being named as the "Best Tasting Non-alcoholic Beverage." Continuing this winning streak, PURA Soda was then named as the "Best Cold Beverage" at Product of the Year 2020, the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Pura Soda can be found at Albertson's, Safeway, HEB Central Market, Tom Thumb, Randall's, and Market Street as well as on Amazon.

