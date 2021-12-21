Little Spurs Autism Center Now Scheduling Initial Assessments.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spurs Autism Centers will be providing care for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) both in-home and at their brand-new center in Leon Springs, TX. Home-based initial assessments and therapy are now available by calling (210) 263-9443 to schedule an appointment or go to their website at www.littlespursautism.com. In-center services in Leon Springs will be available in early 2022. Costs for assessments and treatment are covered by most major health insurance plans. The Autism Center staff will help determine insurance eligibility and coverage.

The center will be under the leadership of Sarah Powell, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA. Powell is a longtime San Antonio resident and University of Texas graduate and will serve as the clinical director for the center.

"I am so excited to get to work in our center and work with the families of San Antonio," Powell said, "My focus will be on ensuring positive interactions for our clients and our employees by building a strong supportive company culture! I look forward to creating a place where people enjoy being and where ongoing training is a norm. I hope to not only see our clients grow and progress, but our employees as well!"

"We are so proud to bring the specialized services of our Autism Center to families and children in need in San Antonio," said Alicia Tezel, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer for Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care, the sponsoring organization for Little Spurs Autism Center. "According to the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in every 44 children born in this country. We feel very fortunate to have the leadership and clinical expertise of Sarah Powell, BCBA to lead this effort and welcome her to the Little Spurs family."

The mission at LSAC is to positively impact the lives of individuals with ASD and their caregivers through compassionate, collaborative, and person-centered ABA Therapy. Given the major emphasis on staff training, LSAC will also provide parent education sessions, ARD/IEP Assistance, and comprehensive assessments for their clients. LSAC will be located at 24200 IH-10 Frontage Road in Leon Springs, TX.

Little Spurs Autism Center is accepting appointments for assessment and home-based therapy now and will open its first clinic in early 2022 in Leon Springs, TX. LSAC will offer collaborative and compassionate ABA Therapy to children 0-21 years old. LSAC is excited to empower families by providing them with the support they need. The purpose of Little Spurs Autism Centers is to serve the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their caregivers by using high quality, evidence-based, ABA (Applied Behavioral Analaysis) therapy. What sets LSAC apart from other ABA service providers is their focus on collaborating with caregivers to ensure that they feel supported in supporting their child.

