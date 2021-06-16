Little Neck Primary Care Physician, Dr. Michael Hundert Collaborates With Castle Connolly Private Health Partners To Convert His Practice To The Concierge Model, Offering Patients A More Personalized Approach To Their Care.

LITTLE NECK, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), a leading membership-based (or "concierge") medical practice conversion and support company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Michael Hundert, MD to create Hundert CCPHP, a concierge medicine program in conjunction with his existing internal medicine practice.

Reestablishing a strong patient-physician relationship

During Dr. Hundert's 42-year tenure as an internist in Little Neck, New York, he has built enduring relationships with his patient base. As his practice, located at 46-19 Little Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY, continued to grow, so did the administrative demands of operating and maintaining a private practice.

With the sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing administrative burdens, Dr. Hundert, like many other private internal medicine physicians, found himself at a crossroads: either continue to practice high-volume medicine, seeing many patients a day, but spending a limited amount of time with each of them or let his practice evolve to deliver highly personalized, preventative care and offer a chance to empower patients with greater education and information.

"Throughout my 42 years as a physician I have strived to provide excellent and compassionate medical and have watched thousands of lives thrive and continue to be healthy because of my dedication and hard work," says Dr. Hundert. "Now, I am excited to be able to offer my patients a program that provides an increased connectivity to me and an enhanced approach to each individuals' wellness needs."

The Hundert CCPHP Membership

The concierge (membership-based) model continues to be a rewarding experience for physicians and patients alike. The increased time and flexibility allow concierge physicians, like Dr. Hundert, to schedule patients for an hour appointment, if desired, rather than the industry average office visit time of 11 minutes.

In addition to receiving extended appointment times, concierge patients of Hundert CCPHP receive a host of added amenities as Members, including 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Hundert via a direct phone number and a customized telehealth app, same/next-day appointments with limited as possible wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program called the SENS Solution ® Wellness Program powered by CCPHP.

Cultivating patient wellness and practicing preventative care are intrinsic to the approach of the concierge model. The increased conversations and time with patients that are part of this high-touch model of care creates an environment in which Dr. Hundert can deeply discuss medical histories with each of his patients.

"The concierge model affords me ample time to spend with my patients. I now have the flexibility to give each of my Members as much of my time as they should need to discuss their medical concerns and solutions at length," explains Dr. Hundert.

The CCPHP PartnershipCastle Connolly Private Health Partners collaborates with top physicians nationwide to establish concierge medicine programs that deliver an unrivaled healthcare experience, while also empowering the Members to achieve their optimal wellbeing.

When patients become Members of Hundert CCPHP, they are invited to participate in the SENS Solution ® Wellness Program, a CCPHP program crafted to improve Members' overall wellbeing by focusing on the four pillars of health: sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management. The program offers a wide variety of Member benefits, the most popular being its personalized health coaching program available to Members at no additional cost.

The CCPHP health coaches work in tandem with Dr. Hundert to help Members reach their individual health goals. In a survey of CCPHP health coaching participants, 75 percent of Members with exercise-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more health coaching sessions and 77 percent Members with nutrition-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more coaching sessions.

Through his partnership with CCPHP, Dr. Hundert will also have navigation to the Castle Connolly's Top Doctor ® network of nearly 60,000 top recognized physicians nationwide. Both recognized Top Doctor ® himself, Dr. Hundert can consult with and refer patients to top physicians of similar distinction.

"CCPHP is pleased to add Dr. Hundert to our roster of outstanding concierge physicians," says Dr. Dean McElwain, President and CEO of CCPHP. "His dedication to his patient base and the Little Neck community during his 42-year tenure as a private practice physician is commendable."

About Dr. Hundert

Dr. Michael L. Hundert's desire to practice as an internist stems from his reverence for his Jewish parents, who survived the Holocaust and encouraged him to strive for greatness. Dr. Hundert was raised in Chicago and went to medical school at Rush Medical College, graduating in 1975. He then completed an intensive internal medicine residency in 1978 in New York at the Cornell-affiliated program at North Shore University and Memorial Hospitals. In 1978, after receiving his internal medicine board certification, Dr. Hundert began his private practice. In addition to caring for his diverse patient base, Dr. Hundert was the director of critical care medicine at Flushing Hospital from 1980 to 1990. After obtaining a board certification in critical care medicine, he then decided to return to primary patient care full time. Because of the nature of his practice, Dr. Hundert became board certified in geriatric medicine in 1992, with two subsequent geriatrics board re-certifications in 2004 and 2015.

Dr. Hundert is currently a member of the American College of Physicians, The Medical Society of the State of New York, American Geriatrics Society, and Society of Critical Care Medicine. He has also been elected as a fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), a lifetime award for achievement. Dr. Hundert has been listed as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor ® since 2014, as well as in Newsday and other local newspapers as a top physician in the Little Neck community. Dr. Hundert also serves the community by volunteering as the medical director of the Little Neck - Douglaston Community Ambulance Corps.

Learn more about Hundert CCPHP:

Visit hundertccphp.com

Call (718) 223-5539

Email hundertmemberservices@ccphp.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-neck-primary-care-physician-dr-michael-hundert-collaborates-with-castle-connolly-private-health-partners-to-convert-his-practice-to-the-concierge-model-offering-patients-a-more-personalized-approach-to-their-care-301314121.html

