Little India Announces U.S. Restaurant Expansion, Adding New Location In Denver, Colorado

Little India Expands Location Offerings While Also Lending a Hand to the Local Senior Community with Meals & First Responder Discounts During COVID Pandemic

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little India Restaurant & Bar ( littleindiadenver.com ) announced its newest location in the Denver, Colorado neighborhood known as Highland. Highland is a bustling residential neighborhood overlooking downtown Denver, featuring avenues lined with elegant old homes, chic cocktail bars, and trendsetting restaurants, like Little India.

"Serving the Denver Metro Area since 1998, we are excited to be expanding. The Highland neighborhood is a perfect match for Little India. Bringing true Indian cuisine to the area is a joy, and I am excited to be a part of the Little India family. And excited to be moving into the Highland neighborhood," states Robert Yoakum, General Manager

The Indian-based restaurant has juggled the COVID-19 impact, adjusting its menu, adding specials, and switching business hours, all to keep the popular eatery relevant with customers during closures, lockdowns, and business slowdowns. This effort has included keeping all staff on board - no layoffs during the COVID shutdowns.

In fact, Little India's now widely popular special: anyone that comes in that is a frontline worker for takeout receives 20% off their entire bill, which launched in the spring and is a customer favorite, might be here to stay. Little India has also been reaching out to the senior community and delivering meals to local nursing homes.

For a list of Little India Restaurant & Bar hours and locations visit, https://www.littleindiaofdenver.com/locations

About Little India Restaurant & Bar The Little India Restaurant & Bar was established in 1998 and since that time has been voted 'Best Indian Restaurant' and 'Best Lunch Buffet' for 16 consecutive years! This unparalleled success led to the opening of an additional restaurant and the birth of a Denver legend.

The Baidwan family has been in Colorado for more than 20 years, and in 1998 decided to open Little India because of their love of cooking. Since then, they have been serving Denver the most authentic fine Indian cuisine and have quickly become an area favorite. The chefs began their careers in Northern India and used only the freshest meats and ingredients. A friendly, charming staff rounds out the dining experience at Little India - an experience that combines exotic and simple tastes for an unforgettable effect. The sense of authenticity is undeniably evident in Little India's atmosphere, where Indian art and music accent the casual dining rooms. There's a reason Little India has been named "Best Indian Restaurant" and "Best Lunch Buffet" by local critics and Denver patrons for the past sixteen years.

