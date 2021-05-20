Little Caesars® Targets New Orleans For Continued Expansion, Aiming To Award Development Agreements For Up To 10 Units Between Now And 2024

DETROIT and NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its presence in New Orleans and the surrounding area with a goal of awarding up to 10 new development agreements across the market between now and 2024.

"The Little Caesars business model offers franchisees a system that is well-suited for markets like New Orleans where we see great growth potential," said Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S Development at Little Caesars. "Our innovative technology—including our signature Pizza Portal® pickup and our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready® system for pickup and delivery—continues to be incredibly successful in meeting the needs of today's consumers."

With nearly 30 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating in the New Orleans area, the brand is building momentum for expansion as it searches for both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees looking to grow their portfolios in this region.

Interested prospects are invited to learn more through an exclusive webinar on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CST. The webinar, which will be led by members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, will provide insight into the company's history, recent innovations, as well as the qualifications and steps to become a franchisee. To register, please visit bit.ly/LCE_NewOrleans.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand in this vibrant and unique city that continues to attract residents and tourists alike. Now is the perfect time for experienced franchise owners who know the market and its consumers to grow their footprint with the globally recognized Little Caesars brand," Sherwood said.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain - Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

