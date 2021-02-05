Little Caesars® Named Official Pizza Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers And Raymond James Stadium

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced a new partnership, naming Little Caesars the Official Pizza of the Tampa Buccaneers and Raymond James Stadium.

The multiyear agreement offers Little Caesars an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the Buccaneers and events at Raymond James Stadium. Little Caesars pizza will be served in the stadium and fans will see the Little Caesars brand displayed throughout the venue during all events. The partnership begins immediately.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with this first-class organization, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not only on the field, but in our community," said Mark Prucnell, Tampa Bay franchisee on behalf of the Little Caesars Tampa Bay co-op. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that will result in many community outreach programs in the area."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford added: "We are always focused on improving and enhancing an in-game experience that has historically ranked as the best in professional sports. Adding a familiar fan-favorite such as Little Caesars as our newest partner ensures that our guests will continue to enjoy some of the best in-stadium food offerings in the country. It is equally satisfying to partner with a global brand that has deep roots in sports and a genuine commitment to giving back through community programs."

The announcement comes as the Buccaneers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium during the big game this Sunday.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain - Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The 2020 NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 45 th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and one Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

