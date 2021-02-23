Little Caesars Pizza Names Paula Vissing Chief Operating Officer

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars Pizza, the global family-owned pizza chain, announced today that Paula Vissing has been named Chief Operating Officer. Vissing has been with Little Caesars since 2011 and most recently served as the Senior Vice President of International. In the newly created role, Vissing will oversee all domestic and international operations during a period of incredible growth for the world's third largest pizza brand.

"Paula has an impressive track record within the company and has successfully led our international division for the last five years, which continues to see record-breaking results year after year," says David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "I am thrilled to congratulate her on her new role as Chief Operating Officer. Paula is a highly respected and proven leader within Little Caesars and there is nobody better suited to oversee global operations."

As the Senior Vice President of International, Vissing was responsible for all Little Caesars locations in more than two dozen countries and territories. Under her leadership, Little Caesars experienced the largest period of international growth in the company's 60+ year history. Previously, Vissing was Vice President of Purchasing and Quality Assurance, where she led cost-saving and sourcing initiatives that supported Little Caesars' growth in the U.S. Vissing has also led global supply chain expansion, enabling international development efforts across the globe.

"It is an exciting time for the company as we continue to experience exponential growth both in the U.S. and internationally, and I am honored to have the opportunity to oversee the global operations of Little Caesars," says Vissing. "I look forward to continuing to work along with the Little Caesars leadership team, and organization as a whole, as we continue to bring great tasting, affordable pizza to families around the world."

Vissing has more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry providing strategic leadership for national brands. A Kentucky native, Vissing received a B.S. in economics from the University of Louisville and an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain - Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

