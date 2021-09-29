Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center Holding Annual "Making Strides Community Event" Virtually, Powered By Seattle-area MBE Zeacon

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 5 th at 12pm PDT, the esteemed Dr. Temple Grandin will be the keynote speaker for Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center's annual "Making Strides Community Event." Dr. Grandin will provide many thought-provoking and actionable insights, then guests will have the opportunity to chat virtually, in smaller groups, with a person whose life was changed by Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center.

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center relies on large fundraising events to support its community of 600 participants, 26 horses, and over 600 volunteers. The ongoing global pandemic has seriously affected many nonprofit organizations' ability to host fundraisers due to safety mandates affecting in-person gatherings. That's why Little Bit called on their friends and experts in virtual nonprofit fundraising, Zeacon, to help livestream this important event.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have committed ourselves to working with as many nonprofit organizations as we can to help them overcome the obstacles of virtual fundraising," said Zeacon CEO, Kris Naidu. "Combining our decades of event planning experience with our Emmy-winning video production team, we met or exceeded the fundraising budget of every nonprofit we have worked with. With the launch of our new live streaming platform, Zeacon Live Studio, we are leveraging and productizing our knowledge and experience to support nonprofits like never before."

This will be the second year Zeacon and Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center have teamed up for their marquee virtual fundraising event.

About Zeacon:Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds through patent-pending livestreaming technology that is interactive, e-commerce- and donation-based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformations and provide immersive and personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

About Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center:

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is a community where horses transform the bodies, minds, and spirits of people with disabilities. Founded in 1976, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is located at the 14-acre Dunmire Stables in Redmond, Washington. View its 2020 Annual Report at www.littlebit.org/reports. View its mission video on its home page at www.littlebit.org. View its mission stories at www.littlebit.org/blog.

Eric Davis marketing@zeacon.com +1 (833)-932-2660

