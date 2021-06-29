Littelfuse Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Illinois For Tenth Consecutive Year

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced it has been named as one of the 2021 "Best Places to Work in Illinois" in the large employer category.

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) - Get Report, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced it has been named as one of the 2021 "Best Places to Work in Illinois" in the large employer category. This is the tenth consecutive year the company has been recognized by this awards program.

"It is a privilege to be a part of an organization that has been named one of the best places to work in Illinois for ten years in a row," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the unique challenges over the past year, this recognition truly demonstrates the teamwork of Littelfuse associates and our company's continued dedication to be an employer of choice."

The awards program is sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group. The statewide awards program recognizes the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

