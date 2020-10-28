Litmus Named In Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Industrial Iot Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Platform for IIoT, today announced the company was positioned in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the second consecutive year. In the report, Gartner recognized the Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager products.

Litmus Edge is a flexible and scalable edge platform that provides the data connectivity needed to collect, analyze, manage and integrate asset data at scale.

"Over the past few years Industrial IoT has gained a great deal of traction, and we believe our continued inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IIoT platforms validates our ability to help customers execute on smart manufacturing by collecting, analyzing, managing and integrating asset data at scale," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "We believe the ideal IIoT platform enables rapid deployment by seamlessly handling data connectivity, edge intelligence and OT-IT integration for a continuous feedback loop between the edge and the cloud. Litmus provides an all-in-one platform that can do it all or build on existing investments for customers."

According to the report, "Gartner defines the IIoT platform market as a set of integrated software capabilities to improve asset management decision making within asset-intensive industries. IIoT platforms also provide operational visibility and control for plants, infrastructure and equipment." Regarding the ability to execute, the report further states, "Gartner evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective. Vendors are also rated on the ability to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner's view of the market. Providers are judged on their ability and success in translating market requirements — and their vision for the market — into products that match market needs and enable clients to achieve a successful outcome with minimal risk."

Litmus is the only flexible and scalable edge platform for the smart industry that collects, analyzes, manages and integrates industrial asset data to increase asset visibility, performance and uptime at scale. With more than 250 pre-built drivers, Litmus Edge connects to every data source to provide a complete data picture for Industry 4.0 use cases ranging from Smart Manufacturing to Industrial IoT and Machine Learning. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmus.io.

