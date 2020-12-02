ListenFirst Wins Cynopsis AdTech Award For Outstanding Data Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive enterprise social analytics solution, today announced that its platform has been named a winner of the Outstanding Data Solution category for the Cynopsis AdTech Awards. The Cynopsis Adtech Awards program celebrates the leaders in adtech innovation and advances in the technology that underpins the media business.

ListenFirst's software solution tracks over 57,500 TV programs, networks, and films, and integrates data from all major social media platforms with digital and offline data to provide the TV industry with real-time, actionable insight into how they are reaching and engaging audiences. ListenFirst is utilized by every broadcast, cable and streaming network to tie social media signals and insights to business outcomes, providing a complete view of their campaign performance, analytics to optimize social media engagement, and insights to guide decision-making across the enterprise.

"This recognition from Cynopsis is a true testament to the breadth and depth of actionable social media data and insights that ListenFirst has provided to the media and entertainment space over the years," said Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer, ListenFirst. "We are extremely proud of the ListenFirst platform, and honored that Cynopsis has named us a winner of the Outstanding Data Solution category."

About ListenFirst ListenFirst is the most trusted social analytics solution by the world's leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton and is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, Variety, Ad Age, Forbes and more. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

About CynopsisCynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus Cynopsis Sports; weekly Media Tech, and weekly Esports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis produces conferences and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com .

