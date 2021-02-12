Lisa A. Detanna, AIF ®, MBA, WMS ® Managing Director & Senior Vice President, Investments, of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 801 Beverly Hills, CA 90212, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online February 11, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005490/en/

Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Lisa Detanna who joined Raymond James in 2011 has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Lisa has been providing wealth management advice to a diverse base of affluent individuals and families for more than 30 years. She offers a wide variety of services, including personal financial planning, investment management, insurance planning, estate and gift planning, philanthropy, tax planning, risk management services, family governance and mutli-family office services.

To reach Lisa Detanna at Raymond James Financial, Inc., more information can be found at https://www.raymondjames.com/globalwealthsolutionsgroup/ or by calling 310-285-4506.

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC.

Source: Forbes.com (January, 2021). The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations received, based on thresholds, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005490/en/