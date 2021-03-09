Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Expert And President Of LMA Consulting Releases Special Report: Emerging Above And Beyond

CLAREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc. has released, "Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights for 2021 from Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Technology Executives." This special report provides insights into the challenges that manufacturers and their extended supply chains faced during the pandemic, how they adapted successfully, and what opportunities exist for the future. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic consumed manufacturers, distributors and product-related organizations like healthcare. Early on, it became apparent that understanding, anticipating and responding to changing customer needs would be the game-changers. Staffing, supply, process flows and critical supply chain elements were stretched, re-assessed and improved to address evolving customer demand. Providing a superior customer experience has separated the weak from the strong," Ms. Anderson commented.

The changing market dynamics impacted all aspects of organizations. From evaluating and upgrading e-commerce platforms and reskilling the workforce to reconfiguring relationships with supplier partners, manufacturers seized opportunities to improve their position for growth. "Smart manufacturers took time to look for opportunities and innovate. Sometimes it required massive steps into uncharted territory. Other times, it required reworking and repurposing for improvement. No matter the changes required, they looked at it as a way to accelerate growth and learn from the process. There were key learnings in so many areas that I decided to call on other manufacturing, supply chain and technology experts to provide their insights and experiences. Emerging from 2020 intact is a good place to start. Yet, the best have the opportunity to pull significantly ahead of the competition at a rate only achieved since the Great Depression. Those who learn from the experience, adapt, build resiliency and innovate with the customer in mind will emerge above and beyond," she said.

"Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights for 2021 from Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Technology Executives" provides critical elements to the roadmap for success. Reflective and predictive, the special report features leaders from all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain and technology. Manufacturing and distribution leaders, along with experts in technology, finance, sales and marketing and human capital, contributed their views on 2020 and insights into best practices for 2021. "The experts cover a lot of ground and provide thought-provoking ideas. It is meant to provide takeaways for everyone," she concluded. The special report is downloadable and available at no charge on the LMA Consulting website at: Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights.

About LMA Consulting Group - Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 50 ERP Influencer by Washington-Frank, one of the most influential in Supply Chain by SAP and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She recently published I've Been Thinking, strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits and an eBook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19. A contributor on topics including a superior customer experience with SIOP, advancing innovation and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. For information, to sign up for her Profit Through People TM Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

