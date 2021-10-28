Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Expert And President Of LMA Consulting, Predicts Supply Chain Disruptions To Continue Beyond 2024

CLAREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., predicts that supply chain disruption will continue well beyond 2024. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"The supply chain disruption is real and will last for quite some time," comments Ms. Anderson. Every supply chain is a complex set of connections that spans from the supplier's suppliers to product or service accessibility for the end-user. "Let's look at the 'why' of the disruption. If you remove industry nuances, there are three main causes of the disruption. The first cause is labor. The pandemic exacerbated the ongoing drain of skilled 'boomer' workers, many of whom took early retirement. The pandemic also caused workers to reassess their priorities. That resulted in people deciding that they didn't like their industry or job or their boss. This has manifested into what many are calling the Great Resignation," said Ms. Anderson. Labor shortages exist in almost every industry and position. "Manufacturing, transportation, distribution, none of these industries are exempt. And, most of these industries affect the consumer, who has felt the supply chain pinch the worst," she added.

The second reason for supply chain disruption is misalignment. "The pandemic caused a shift in demand. When people experienced an out-of-stock, they found new products that were either similar or better. This shift caused a supply chain misalignment: having the wrong products in the wrong places at the wrong time. So, even when the original products were in place, the demand was no longer there because it had shifted," she said.

The most expensive reason for supply chain disruptions is equipment. "There is a shortage of equipment in all sectors. This includes chassis used to off-load trailers from ships. Trucks are in short supply, and laws are requiring equipment upgrades. Medical device equipment, farming and construction equipment, food processing equipment and equipment needed for technological upgrades are all in short supply," Ms. Anderson noted.

"It all comes down to creating a never-ending supply chain circle, almost like the supply chain is chasing its proverbial tail. I don't see that this is easily solvable by initiating new laws or enticing workers with more money. Sure, it can help, but it's not an easy fix. It will take recognizing that there may be no new normal. Essentially, the supply chain will be in a constant state of evolution. The successful manufacturers will be adaptive, resilient and forward-thinking as they respond to changes in demand and recognize an ever-evolving supply chain," she concluded.

About LMA Consulting Group - Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 50 ERP Influencer by Washington-Frank, one of the most influential in Supply Chain by SAP and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She recently published a Special Report , Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights from Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Technology Executives, the ebook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, and her primer, I've Been Thinking, strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. A contributor on topics including a superior customer experience with SIOP, advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal. For information, to sign up for her Profit Through People TM Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

