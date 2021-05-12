Lirio Recognized By Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces Of 2021

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution improves health outcomes through AI-powered behavior change, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/ June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and Quantum Workplace as a Best Workplace of 2021," said Emily Moses, Chief People & Culture Officer at Lirio. "This is a testament to our company's commitment to invest in our people and to build a culture that encourages individual contributions, rewards collaboration, and respects diversity, equity, and inclusion."

"This is more than a ranking," added Lirio CEO Mike West. "It is a reflection of a long-term commitment to building a culture of innovation and collaboration where the brightest minds in their fields are intentional about improving people's health."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About LirioLirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to apply Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journey to better health. Similar to precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral science solutions to overcome patient-specific barriers to action. Every Precision Nudge is delivered at the right time and place to help drive scalable, sustained behavior change that enables providers to effectively engage and activate individuals within a population, optimizing care and treatment for everyone. For more information, visit https://lirio.com.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact: Patrick Hunt865.839.5776 309767@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lirio-recognized-by-inc-magazines-best-workplaces-of-2021-301289552.html

SOURCE Lirio