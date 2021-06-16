Lirio Launches Precision Nudging™ Solution To Close Gaps In Diabetes Care

KNOXVILLE Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced the launch of a new Precision Nudging™ solution to help people with diabetes receive recommended health care. The solution was co-developed with Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the 20 largest hospital systems in the United States, to close gaps in diabetes care and improve the health of the diabetes community it serves.

The American Diabetes Association recommends people diagnosed with diabetes receive routine care to monitor risk, prevent, and treat diabetes microvascular (e.g., blindness, nerve damage, kidney disease) and macrovascular (e.g., heart disease) complications. This could mean quarterly, annual, or semi-annual exams depending on a person's risk. Moreover, patient portal engagement between exams is associated with improved management and health of people with diabetes. People with diabetes who receive the care and treatment they need have better outcomes. However, health care "no-shows" are as high as 60%, and are associated with a higher A1c and greater risk of diabetes complications.

Lirio's diabetes solution includes over 500 tailored behavioral interventions to promote diabetes care utilization, and over 300 interventions to promote digital engagement between care appointments. Lirio's behavior change AI platform matches the right intervention to the right person at the right time to close gaps in care and foster continued digital connectivity for messaging providers, viewing lab results, managing medications, and scheduling care appointments.

"Diabetes is hard. Lirio is meeting people where they are, supporting them in the way they need, so it doesn't have to be," said Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, Lirio's Chief Behavioral Officer and longtime diabetes behavioral scientist. "Both self-care and health care are needed to manage diabetes. While Lirio's capabilities can tackle both, our valuable partnership with BSMH prioritized closing important gaps in diabetes care and creating care continuity where no other diabetes solution exists."

Lirio's diabetes solution launched in Richmond and Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Greenville, South Carolina as part of a phased rollout strategy. BSMH defined the outreach, clinical guidelines and coordinated deployment across departments to ensure a smooth operational launch.

"This patient outreach is an important effort within our population health work, designed to improve the clinical outcomes of patients at risk from chronic disease," said Erin Hurlburt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of population health and community health at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Specifically created for people with diabetes, our goal in partnering with Lirio is to move these patients from disease management to prevention using the best behavioral science, data-driven personalization, and technical capabilities that exist."

Last year, Lirio and BSMH announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and market behavior change programs that influence health decision-making for those at risk for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. Lirio's new diabetes solution is available immediately to health systems, health care payers, and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) through an outcomes-based pricing model.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST®-certified for information security.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 11 million times in 2020 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, which includes 50 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $2 million per day in community benefit. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

Contact: Patrick Hunt 8658395776 312373@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lirio-launches-precision-nudging-solution-to-close-gaps-in-diabetes-care-301314106.html

SOURCE Lirio