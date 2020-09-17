Liquidia Announces Special Meeting Date To Approve Proposed Acquisition Of RareGen, LLC

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) - Get Report, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT ® technology, today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of RareGen, LLC pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 29, 2020, will be held on October 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. On September 16, 2020, Liquidia Corporation's Registration Statement on Form S-4 relating to the proposed acquisition was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The special meeting of Liquidia Technologies stockholders to vote on certain matters related to the proposed acquisition will be held virtually. As described in the proxy materials for the special meeting, Liquidia Technologies stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2020, which is the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

"We remain on track for the close of the RareGen acquisition and today marks another step toward completing this transformational transaction for our company, which we believe represents value for our stockholders and patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension," said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia. "We are encouraged by the ongoing support we are receiving from our employees and stockholders, as well as the significant progress we have made on integration planning, which continues to be our focus."

The Liquidia Board of Directors approved the merger and encourages stockholders to vote in favor of the merger by following the instructions in the proxy materials for the merger.

Liquidia stockholders will be able to attend the special meeting online by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/287587626 at the date and time of the meeting. To be admitted to the virtual meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form. Liquidia recommends that stockholders log-in at least 15 minutes before the special meeting starts to ensure that stockholders are logged in when the virtual meeting begins. Once admitted, stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit any questions during the meeting. Stockholders of record may also, and are strongly encouraged to, vote their shares in advance of the special meeting by following the instructions included in the proxy card or voting instruction form being delivered to stockholders with the other proxy materials.

The proposed merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by the stockholders of Liquidia Technologies. After the close of the transaction, Liquidia Corporation common stock is expected to trade under the ticker symbol "LQDA" on the Nasdaq Capital Market as the successor to Liquidia Technologies.

The final proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on September 16, 2020 contains important information about the proposed acquisition, the Agreement and Plan of Merger and the proposals to be considered at the special meeting and is available ( here ) on the investor page of Liquidia's website.

About LiquidiaLiquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com .

About RareGen RareGen, LLC is a portfolio company of PBM Capital Group, a healthcare investment firm. RareGen provides strategy, investment, and commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products. RareGen has a national sales force focused on cardiology and pulmonology specialties.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc.

The Company, RareGen and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and related matters.

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

