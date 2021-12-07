Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market By Type, Material Type, Flow Rate, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H),...

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps for various applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.

Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotary displacement machines, which includes a liquid ring vacuum pump and a liquid ring compressor. These pumps offer various advantages such as simple structure, and liquid-sealing, and isothermal compression process, and ease of handling. Owing to these advantages, liquid ring vacuum pumps are widely applied in petroleum, chemical, power, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, and light industries.

Two-stage segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

By type, the two-stage segment is projected to lead the market. This segment is growing owing to the rise in investments being made to carry out industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, along with the increased demand for two-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps across industries.

Stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market, by material type, during the forecast period

Based on material type, the stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid ring vacuum pumps market, in terms of value, in 2020. Characteristics such as high cavitation resistance that enhances the life expectancy of liquid ring vacuum pump is expected to enhance the demand for stainless steel liquid ring vacuum pumps during the forecast period.

600-3000 m3/h segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

By flow rate, the 600-3000 m3/h segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020. The liquid ring vacuum pumps with a flow rate of 600-3000 m3/h and 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps. Steadily growing demand for industrial vacuum applications, mainly from the chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, is aiding in the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global liquid ring vacuum pumps market in 2020. Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments. Also, increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market4.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application4.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate4.4 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region4.5 Asia-Pacific: Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type and Country, 2021

5. Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Energy Consumption5.2.1.2 Low Maintenance and Operational Cost5.2.1.3 Gas Transportation Sector Gaining Momentum5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Declining Lng Imports in Japan and South Korea5.2.2.2 Rising Issues Regarding Water Conservation5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Compressors5.2.3.2 Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Increase Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Adherence to Strict Quality Standards5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Regulatory Landscape5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.7.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers5.7.2 Component Manufacturers5.7.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Manufacturers/Assemblers5.7.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End-users and Post-Sales Services

6. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Patent Analysis6.1 Introduction6.2 Methodology6.3 Document Type6.4 Insights6.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

7. COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Ecosystem7.1 Introduction7.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Application Segments7.2.1 Oil & Gas7.2.2 Pharmaceutical7.2.3 Food Manufacturing7.2.4 Power Generation7.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Regions7.3.1 Asia-Pacific7.3.2 Europe7.3.3 North America7.3.4 Middle East & Africa7.3.5 South America

8. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Single-Stage8.2.1 Low Cost of Single-Stage Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps to Enhance the Demand8.3 Two-Stage8.3.1 High Efficiency at Higher Vacuum Levels to Drive the Market for this Segment

9. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Material Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Cast Iron9.2.1 Low Cost of Cast Iron to Propel the Market in this Segment9.3 Stainless Steel9.3.1 High Corrosion Resistance and Low Cavitation Od Stainless Steel to Propel the Market9.4 Others

10. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate10.1 Introduction10.2 25-600 M3/H10.2.1 Increasing Demand from Plastic Manufacturing and Medical Technologies Sectors to Support Market Growth10.3 600-3,000 M3/H and 3,000-10,000 M3/H10.3.1 High Demand from Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Chemical Industries to Fuel the Growth of this Segment10.4 Above 10,000 M3/H10.4.1 High Demand from the Mineral Ore Processing Industry to Drive the Market

11. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Petrochemical & Chemical11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Plastics and Fertilisers to Drive the Market11.3 Food Manufacturing11.3.1 Growing Population Base and Changing Consumer Lifestyle to Enhance the Demand11.4 Aircraft11.4.1 Growth in the Aircraft Industry to Fuel the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps11.5 Automobile11.5.1 Growing Middle-Class Population Fueling the Automobile Industry11.6 Pharmaceutical11.6.1 Growing Production of Medicines and Vaccines due to COVID-19 to Drive the Market11.7 Water Treatment11.7.1 Development of Water Treatment Plants with a Growing Population to Boost the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps11.8 Oil & Gas11.8.1 Growing Investments in Crude Oil in the Middle East and North America to Spur Market Growth11.9 Power Generation11.9.1 Growing Population and Increased Global Demand for Power to Boost the Market11.10 Pulp & Paper11.10.1 Increased Requirement of Paper and Paperboard for Packaging Applications to Drive the Market11.11 Eps and Plastics11.11.1 Growing Usage of Plastics Across the World to Boost the Demand11.12 Others

12. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region

13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Key Players' Strategies13.2 Revenue Analysis13.3 Market Share Analysis13.4 Ingersoll Rand13.5 Atlas Copco13.6 Busch Vacuum Solutions13.7 Flowserve Corporation13.8 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd13.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.9.1 Star13.9.2 Pervasive13.9.3 Emerging Leader13.9.4 Participant13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME, 202013.10.1 Progressive Companies13.10.2 Responsive Companies13.10.3 Starting Blocks13.10.4 Dynamic Companies13.11 Competitive Scenario

14. Company Profiles14.1 Key Companies14.1.1 Ingersoll Rand14.1.2 Atlas Copco14.1.3 Busch Vacuum Solutions14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered14.1.4 Flowserve Corporation14.1.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.14.1.6 Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.14.1.7 Vooner14.1.8 Graham Corporation14.1.9 Cutes Corp. 14.1.10 Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd 14.1.11 Omel 14.1.12 Ppi Pumps Pvt. Ltd. 14.1.13 Samson Pumps 14.1.14 Speck14.2 Other Players14.2.1 SAFEM14.2.2 Shandong Bozhong Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.14.2.3 Shandong Chinco Pumps Co., Ltd.14.2.4 Finder Pumps14.2.5 Kakati14.2.6 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Limited14.2.7 Imag14.2.8 Somarakis14.2.9 Yantai Volm Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd. 14.2.10 Garuda 14.2.11 Hobei Tonfun High-Tech Pump Co., Ltd. 14.2.12 Pompetravaini Spa

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yifa1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-ring-vacuum-pumps-market-by-type-material-type-flow-rate-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301439131.html

SOURCE Research and Markets