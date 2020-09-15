Liquid Media To Present At H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference On September 16, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the "Company", "Liquid Media" or "Liquid") (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that Chairman Joshua Jackson and CFO Daniel Cruz are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference , which is being held virtually September 14-16, 2020.

Jackson and Cruz will make their presentation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT), providing a corporate overview regarding Liquid's ongoing progress to empower storytellers across multiple channels, platforms and revenue streams, and help filmmakers gain complete control to monetize and self-distribute content directly to their audiences.

Liquid encourages investors who are interested in booking a one-on-one meeting to reach out to the company directly via pg@liquidmediagroup.co .

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver's media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid's mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms.

Liquid Media's leadership team includes Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor / producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Managing Director Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran Media + Entertainment expert), alongside Advisory Board members Wilson J. Tang (acclaimed digital entertainment veteran), Andrew Kaplan (capital markets strategist) and Michael Timothy Doyle (veteran interactive entertainment industry production executive). Each brings decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company's mission.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .

