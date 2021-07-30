Lions Clubs International Elects Douglas X. Alexander As Its New International President

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lions Clubs International, the world's largest service organization, elected Douglas X. Alexander as the organization's international president for its 2021-2022 year during its 103 rd International Convention this summer.

A retired vice president for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, President Alexander will focus on building global membership, increasing service impact in the communities we serve, and supporting the final year of Campaign 100, the Lions Clubs International Foundation campaign to raise US$300 million.

"We have a vision to make a better world for all people, and that vision begins with us at home in our communities," said President Alexander. "I am looking forward to encouraging our 1.4 million Lions around the world to show what we can achieve through service from the heart."

President Alexander's message for the year is "Service from the Heart," which is a call for Lions and people around the world to live out the service in their hearts.

A member of the Brooklyn Bedford Stuyvesant Lions Club since 1984, he has held many offices within the association, including club president, zone chair, region chair, vice district governor, district governor, cabinet secretary, cabinet treasurer and DGE group leader.

He also served as a Lions Eye Bank transporter, a member of the District and Multiple District PDG Association, a trustee of the New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation and was appointed as the Lions representative to UNICEF-New York from 2012-2014. He has served on the USA/Canada Lions Leadership Forum Planning and Host Committees and has been a presenter at several USA/Canada Forums.

In recognition of his service to the association, he has received numerous awards including the club Lion of the Year, Club President's Award, the Robert J. Uplinger Service Award, several District Governor Appreciation Awards and the Multiple District Membership Growth Award. He is also the recipient of numerous International President's Certificates of Appreciation, seven International President's Awards and the Ambassador of Good Will Award, the highest honor the association bestows upon its members. He is a Dr. Franklin G. Mason Fellow, a W. P. Woods Fellow and a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow.

In addition to his Lions activities, President Alexander is active in numerous professional and community organizations. He has served as chairperson of the advisory board for the New York Urban League and as a board member of the St. Francis DeSales School for the Deaf. He is also a recipient of the Congressional Record Award.

President Alexander has two daughters, and his partner in service, Shabiki Cazabon, is a Lion and a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow.

