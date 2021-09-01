Lionel Richie Partners With Tyra Banks' SMiZE Cream Ice Cream Brand To Launch Exciting New Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention ice cream and music lovers: the newest SMiZE Cream flavor is sure to have you snacking "all night long!" SMiZE Cream -- the gourmet ice cream brand that launched this summer and inspires you to reach for more than just a spoon-- is excited to announce the launch of "ALL NIGHT LOVE," a wild and sweet new flavor created in collaboration with music legend Lionel Richie.

"I have been a lifelong Lionel Richie fan!" said Supermodel, Super Businesswoman and SMiZE Cream founder Tyra Banks. "His stratospherically popular music transcends everything and I'm so excited everybody will be able to enjoy SMiZE Cream's ALL NIGHT LOVE, our new super luscious ice cream flavor inspired by Lionel's musical genius and vivacious personality! His music and presence light up any room. And now, Lionel's delectable ice cream flavor will light up your palate!"

"ALL NIGHT LOVE" is made with flavors Lionel grew up loving. The creamy and dreamy recipe starts with Vanilla Ice Cream, then a Midnight Cookie Crumble Swirls throughout it followed by a Salted Caramel Ribbon, and the most special part of it all - Milk Chocolate-Covered Fudge Hearts. Like all SMiZE Cream flavors, Lionel's also includes a yummy SMiZE SURPRiZE hidden inside made of Rich Caramel-scotch Cookie Dough, the brand's caramel version of butterscotch. And in a unique twist, the container for "All Night Love" features a QR code that links to fun videos featuring Tyra and Lionel or a new illustrated character created in Richie's likeness that comes alive with the technical magic of Augmented Reality.

The decadent ice cream flavor was created and carefully honed by Richie, Banks and ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren, with the trio meeting up multiple times to taste and refine the recipe, often at Banks' home.

"In developing ALL NIGHT LOVE, it would disappear so fast from our test and home kitchens because we would all grub on it until there was none left," Banks said. "This was much to the chagrin of our ice cream scientist, Dr. Maya Warren, who kept telling us to just taste it and give notes -- not to eat all of it!"

Banks has been a super fan of Lionel's music throughout his multiple award-winning career, having gone to numerous concerts of the global music phenom and even starring in one of his music videos. She was especially excited to add chocolate-covered fudge hearts to the "All Night Love" recipe, paying homage to all of Richie's love songs -- and all the love that fans like Banks have for the living legend, whose talents have reached a whole new generation through his recent work as a judge on American Idol.

"What can I say, it's ALL NIGHT LOVE! I am so happy to have some of my favorite hometown tastes featured in my very own SMiZE Cream flavor. It's been fun to work with the incredible Tyra Banks and to be able to share this special treat with everyone," says Richie.

"All Night Love" will be available for pre-order online at 9am PST on September 1. Nationwide shipping and purchase of "All Night Love" in the SMiZE Cream Los Angeles shop as well as local delivery in Los Angeles via Doordash will begin on September 8. Due to demand, there is a limit of two containers of "All Night Love" per customer.

The SMiZE Cream shop is located blocks from the beach at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California. Nationwide shipping is available via the SMiZE Cream website.

To order SMiZE Cream, join the community and more, go to www.smizecream.com .

