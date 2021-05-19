Lion Street Announces Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Street, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend, amounting to $0.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Street, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend, amounting to $0.44 per share for shareholders of record as of May 3, 2021.

The cash dividend comes on the heels of Lion Street's May 2019 company recapitalization event, which returned all investor capital and preferred dividends to stockholders across Lion Street's national network of independent firms and financial advisors.

In addition, the disbursement follows Lion Street's most profitable year to date, with 2020 year-end results totaling over $15 billion+ assets under management, $150 million+ of weighted premium, $500 million+ of total premium, and $12 billion+ of total death benefit.

"Since Lion Street's inception in 2010, our network of firms and advisors have aligned their interests through equity co-ownership," said Bob Carter, Lion Street's Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "The cash dividend is another significant step for Lion Street in returning value to our shareholders, in addition to world-class resources. We are well positioned for sustained shareholder stock value as we enter the next phase of company growth."

About Lion Street Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides its elite network of independent firms and financial planning experts access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Together, Lion Street's Owners are strongly committed to building a highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit www.lionstreet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Lion Street Media Contact: Michael Reina, Director of Communications | 512-961-1635 | mreina@lionstreet.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-street-announces-cash-dividend-301295324.html

SOURCE Lion Street, Inc