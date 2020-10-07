LION Eye Group Signs Supplier Agreement With WestGroupe

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), a network (the "Network") of independent optometry practices that utilizes various key initiatives and protocols across strategic and non-clinical operational disciplines to increase provider...

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), a network (the "Network") of independent optometry practices that utilizes various key initiatives and protocols across strategic and non-clinical operational disciplines to increase provider profitability, entered into a Vendor Agreement with WestGroupe Optical, Inc. ("WestGroupe"). WestGroupe is a family-owned Canadian eye wear company that offers a premium selection of international brands in over 40 countries. The Agreement allows LION among other things, WestGroupe's exclusive United States launch of a new proprietary brand, OTP. Marketed with the millennial in mind, the One True Pair (OTP) collection features biodegradable demo lenses, polybags, and temple sleeves while the OTP branded case is constructed from regenerated material, natural rubber, and water-based glues.

"WestGroupe brings more than just eye wear. Their commitment to social issues is much aligned with LION," stated Lori Landrio, LION's Chairman of the Board. LION is in early development of LION READS, a charitable arm that will focus on literacy and affordable eye care for at-risk youth. WestGroupe has long been committed to durable frames for children ages 3-16 that deliver fashion and function using hypoallergenic frames, ensuring children are not exposed to any harmful chemicals.

LION looks forward to a long, collaborative relationship with WestGroupe as LION continues to develop its Network across the United States and establish itself as the leader in providing cost-effective eye care to its patients.

Launched on January 1, 2020, LION Eye Group is a network of successful optometry practices based in New York. Lion Eye Group's mission is to maintain an accessible, exceptional and consistent level of optometry care to its patients through a structure of meaningful organizations that strive to bring superior quality, value, and safe practices to doctor, patient, and the healthcare system through collaboration, cost reduction and accountability while serving as first level guardians of eyecare. Our commitment is vision, our vision is prosperity. Visit lioneyegroup.com for more information.

Established in 1961, WestGroupe is family owned & operated with almost 60 years of industry insight. Our mission is to provide unique and superior quality eyewear for the fashion-focused consumer. We are driven by our commitment to excellent customer service and exceptional product. WestGroupe is dedicated to defining future standards in the optical industry by developing, creating, and supporting innovative products and services that allows our customers to succeed. WestGroupe offers a premium selection of international brands in over 40 countries, including FYSH, KLiiK denmark, EVATIK and Superflex.

