Lion Brand Yarn Company Announces Licensing Deal For New Line Of Official 'Schitt's Creek' Products

CARLSTADT, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of scouring the internet to find your favorite iconic looks from the TV phenomenon "Schitt's Creek?" Lion Brand Yarn Company announced today that you'll soon be able to create those chic sweaters, tops, and outfits yourself with its upcoming line of official "Schitt's Creek" products, which will be available for purchase at the end of 2021. The announcement comes immediately following a licensing deal between Lion Brand and ITV Studios, the global distributor of the award-winning "Schitt's Creek" series.

"We are excited and proud to be partnering with ITV Studios and launching a product line inspired by 'Schitt's Creek,' a show that has captured the hearts of TV viewers in multiple countries," said Chris Mills, President and CEO of Lion Brand Yarn Company. "In addition to releasing exclusive yarns and patterns that will allow fans and crafters to recreate their favorite garments, we're honored to be associated with a show that promotes positivity, warmth, and inclusivity—messages that are integral to Lion Brand's mission as a company."

Lion Brand's line of "Schitt's Creek" products will include varying styles and colors of yarn—including white, heather grey, blush, and, of course, jet black—all of which will bear an exclusive "Schitt's Creek" label. It will also include a wide variety of patterns for both adults and children, with detailed instructions on how to create the clothing inspired by the "Schitt's Creek" characters: David Rose's unforgettable collection of sweaters; Alexis Rose's spirited, bohemian cardigans; and more. Matching merchandise such as pillows and throw blankets will also accompany the line.

"We were thrilled with the opportunity to work with Lion Brand on this first-of-its-kind 'Schitt's Creek' product line," said Kim Dingler, CCO Global Entertainment, ITV Studios. Thanks to Lion Brand, a company that shares the 'Schitt's Creek' ethos of community, consumers and crafters will have a one-stop shop and be able to make their own 'Schitt's Creek' outfits."

Created by father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who also star in the show opposite Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, the Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" first debuted in 2015, before a migration to Netflix set it on course to become a worldwide phenomenon. Over five years and six seasons, the story of a wealthy family displaced and brought down to earth in a modest small town exploded in popularity, and for its final season, it won nine awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as two Golden Globes.

Throughout its run, "Schitt's Creek" became as beloved for its bold fashions as it did for its characters and storylines. The unique knits and patterns worn by David Rose ( Dan Levy), Moira Rose (O'Hara) and Alexis Rose (Murphy), specifically, inspired countless Halloween costumes, not to mention major clothing retailers and fashion designers.

"For Lion Brand, the combination of the show's striking knitwear and its warmhearted themes were a perfect match," said Mills. "With everything we do, we strive to create a more colorful, connected, comforting, and caring world, and that's exactly what the world of 'Schitt's Creek' is. We can't wait for our customers to make, wear, and enjoy the stunning styles of that world."

For updates, visit LionBrand.com.

ABOUT LION BRAND YARN COMPANY

Lion Brand Yarn Company is a cutting-edge fifth generation, family-owned business, and one of the leading innovative marketers of knitting and craft yarn in the United States and other countries. Respected for innovation, quality, and value, Lion Brand yarns and accessories are sold online and at craft specialty chains, discount chains, and independent shops. More than 80 different types of yarn are available for purchase on LionBrand.com. The company is also renowned for its formidable presence on social media and its community engagement. Recent triumphs include the launch of Skein Tones, a line of 12 diverse nude-colored yarns co-created with Black crochet artist Aniqua Wilkerson; #StitchAroundTheWorld, the largest virtual crafting event in history; and "The Shi Show," a daily Facebook Live series hosted by brand ambassador Shira Blumenthal, who also founded the #HatNotHate anti-bullying campaign.

ABOUT ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programs that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in. We are More Than TV. The ITV Studios Brand & Licensing division is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Key brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Schitt's Creek, Come Dine With Me and The Bodyguard.

