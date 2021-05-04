Linton's In The Garden Rebrands To Inflatable Hot Tubs Authority

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linton's In The Garden, the popular inflatable hot tub and pool review site, has rebranded to Inflatable Hot Tubs Authority.

This is a strategic move by founder Chuck Linton to expand his business into other areas of the industry such as in-ground spas and pools. "I realized that I was missing out on an opportunity," said Linton in an interview this morning, "and there are so many new products coming onto the market that it made sense for me to change the name of my business."

The new site, which launched today, has a comprehensive review section for all types of inflatable hot tubs and above-ground pools. In addition to this, Linton is also going to branch out into product reviews on other items such as pool noodles.

"Inflatable Hot Tubs Authority is a name that reflects my business better than Linton's In The Garden ," said Linton. "Linton's In The Garden started as a small blog where I was sharing my experiences with various inflatable hot tubs from Intex, Coleman, Bestway, and other brands."

After the last hot summer, Linton decided to get an above-ground pool and started to review above-ground pools on his site as well.

Meanwhile, he continued reviewing products related to swimming pools, such as robotic cleaners for in-ground or above-ground pools, chemicals used for both saltwater and chlorine-based systems of maintaining the cleanliness of your pool - all things that any backyard homeowner would need when it comes time to buy a pool, whether it is an in-ground or above-ground product.

"I realized I was reviewing more and more products related to pools (which are essentially inflatable) and people were flocking to my site for this information," said Linton. "So now when you visit Inflatable Hot Tubs Authority, we have a whole library of articles on how to maintain your swimming pool."

For the last three years since founding his blog, he has been focused on providing insights into different types of hot tubs as well as various outdoor water toys such as floating chairs, kayaks for kids, etc., but after receiving numerous requests from customers looking for maintenance advice about their pools - Linton's In The Garden officially rebranded itself to Inflatable Hot Tubs Authority in order to better meet the needs of its visitors. "What started as a blog post about my own hot tub turned into an entire website, and now I'm able to help people with all their pool-related questions," said Linton.

