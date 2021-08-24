Linktree Offers Global Commerce Links With PayPal Collaboration

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree , the market-leading linking platform, today announced it has collaborated with PayPal to enable Commerce Links globally. Creators can now engage in frictionless transactions in the 200+ countries where PayPal operates to sell products and services, accept tips and donations, and take requests.

Launched earlier this year in March, Commerce Links is a suite of new tools that give Linktree users easy and convenient ways to take payments directly on their Linktree. Commerce Links provide quicker paths to purchase for followers and customers, more opportunities for monetization and an ability for Linktree users to connect their online ecosystem to their products or services.

"As the creator economy grows, creators want new ways to collect payments and support from their audience with as little friction as possible," said Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of Linktree."We are excited to be collaborating with PayPal to further expand our solutions to our users globally and enable them to further manage and monetize their digital presence."

The new integration with PayPal allows Linktree customers to connect their PayPal account and get paid easily by their visitors directly on their Linktree either via PayPal, a debit card, or credit card. Additionally, Linktree users can access valuable data on their transactions, payment conversion rate, and other relevant data to help them manage their digital presence.

This announcement is the latest in a series of creator-focused efforts for Linktree. With the addition of PayPal, creators can be easily supported by their audiences across the globe.

About LinktreeLinktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilized by more than 16 million users globally including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Red Bull, Alicia Keys, Facebook,the Los Angeles Clippers, Jessica Alba, Comedy Central and HBO. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/ .

Media Contact:

Nadav Avidan nadav@linktr.ee

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linktree-offers-global-commerce-links-with-paypal-collaboration-301361825.html

SOURCE Linktree