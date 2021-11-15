LINKBANCORP, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021, payable on December 15, 2021. This represents LINKBANCORP's first dividend since its founding in 2018.

LINKBANCORP's merger with GNB Financial Services, Inc. was completed effective September 18, 2021 and the resulting company has total assets of $979.3 million as of September 30, 2021, with a network of 10 Client Solution Centers operating through The Gratz Bank and its LINKBANK division in Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"We are very pleased to announce this dividend for all of our shareholders, whose support is critical to our growth and success," said Andrew Samuel, CEO. "Delivering value to shareholders in this manner is an important component of furthering our mission of positively impacting lives through our shareholders."

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB".

