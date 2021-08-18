Link Senior Development And MedCore Partners Announce The Development Of A 202-Unit Senior Living Community In Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Senior Development and MedCore Partners are engaged in the development of Ativo of Sundance, a 202-unit senior living community inside the Sundance Active Adult master planned community in Buckeye, Arizona. The 1,100-home Sundance master planned community is fully built out, boasting an 18-hole public golf course, community center, and more than 20 different clubs from which homeowners can become members, and the City of Buckeye was recently named the fastest growing small city in the United States.

The senior living campus will offer 103 independent living, 75 assisted living, and 24 memory care residences. The community will be set on a 10-acre tract on the northwest corner or Yuma Road and Sundance Parkway, immediately adjacent to the Sundance Adult Village HOA Community Center. Construction on the 211,000 square foot, three story project is expected to begin in late 2021 for an anticipated opening in the Summer of 2023.

"We are very pleased to bring this dynamic senior living community to Buckeye," said Michael Graham, Partner at MedCore. "For too long, seniors in Buckeye have been forced to relocate to other areas around Phoenix for their seniors housing needs, but soon they will be able to enjoy first class senior living locally at the Ativo of Sundance without having to leave their friends and familiar amenities behind."

"The latest census numbers highlighting Buckeye's unprecedented growth reaffirm this market as a choice senior living destination in the Phoenix metro area," said Ron Ziebart, CEO of Link Senior Development. "We're proud to be located in Sundance and we know Ativo will bring meaningful impact for years to come."

Amenities at Ativo will include a grand entry with two-story dining room, private dining for special events, billiards room, two salons, theater room, chef's kitchen with demonstration bar, cyber-café, and top-of-market outdoor spaces including a resort-style swimming pool, shuffleboard, bocce and pickleball courts, multi-hole mini golf, art studio, pet park, fitness center, and outdoor grill/fire pit areas.

Insight Senior Living will manage the community, including oversight of all programs and resident services. This will be Insight's third senior living project in Arizona. Ankrom Moison Architects designed the facility.

Link and MedCore are collaborating on two other developments in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tracy, California. The two firms previously worked together on the 2019 sale and acquisition of five senior living communities in Arizona and Utah.

To learn more about this project, please contact Michael Graham at (214) 443-8300.

