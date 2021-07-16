Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet (LRSV) To Start Accepting Bitcoin/Crypto Payments

London, United Kingdom, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it has opened a Coinbase account and will be able to accept bitcoin/crypto payments for purchases in the near future. Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

In the US, more than 21.2 million adults, or about 14% of the U.S population, own cryptocurrency, according to a Gemini Crypto Report . Additionally, 13% of those polled shared intentions to purchase digital assets within the next 12 months - essentially doubling in a year.

Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservations Inc, commented: "As cryptocurrencies have become somewhat widespread, and continue to gain interest from consumers in the US and around the world, we are excited to announce we have opened a Coinbase account. This way, we are able to take advantage of these new payment methods and be prepared for new customers who trade in cryptocurrencies. Moreover as we take measures to grow sales, we want to offer as many ways for customers to purchase our products "

For more information about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD products for pets, please visit www.linkrespet.com

For more information about DailyLifeCBD, the Company's range of CBD and mushroom product for people, please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/ About Link Reservations Inc. Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.