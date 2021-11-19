Link Media Outdoor Announces Oklahoma/Kansas Acquisition

Link Media Outdoor ("Link"), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Keleher Outdoor Advertising, Inc. and Keleher Enterprises, Inc. (together as Keleher), based in Bartlesville, OK. Keleher was founded in 1975 and operates over 600 billboard faces in Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. These assets add new territory for Link, as well as complement Link's extensive Kansas inventory. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link said, "Link is excited to enter the Oklahoma market and enhance our Kansas footprint as we expand our service to advertisers and customers in that area. Keleher Outdoor is a fine family business founded by Dan Keleher, Sr over 46 years ago. Dan Keleher, Jr and his wife Janie have done a great job further building the company and have been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. Link looks forward to continuing to build on this legacy." The transaction follows Link's acquisition of the assets of Thomas Outdoor Advertising in Manhattan, KS earlier in 2021, which added over 350 faces to the company's existing Kansas footprint. The inventory will be managed by Link's Kansas City office. "We found a quality buyer with Link," said Dan Keleher, Jr, president of Keleher. "We believe they share our sense of community and values for the type of markets we've done business in. We look forward to having them in Oklahoma." Max Drachman of Drachman M&A Co. represented the seller.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) - Get Boston Omaha Corp. Class A Report - www.bostonomaha.com. With the Keleher acquisition, Link now operates over 6,600 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

