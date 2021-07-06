Link Engineering Looks To A Sustainable Future With Enrollment In DTE Energy's MIGreenPower Program

Detroit, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (DTE) - Get Report and Link Engineering Company, a global leader in testing equipment and solutions and a subsidiary of Link Group, Inc. (LINK), today announced the engineering company's enrollment in DTE's MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a percentage of their electricity use to DTE's wind and solar projects. Link Engineering Company has committed to a 20-year, escalating enrollment that culminates in 100% of the company's electricity use attributed to renewable energy by 2030.

Link Engineering Company has been dedicated to cultivating positive growth and advancing the testing industry since 1935. Founded in Detroit, Michigan, the company is currently led by members of the second and third generation of the Link family. With decades of testing experience in brakes, wheel-end, transmission and driveline, springs, steering, and a wide range of servo-dynamic applications as well as climatic systems, LINK is a trusted global testing partner with a vast knowledge base. The company is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with facilities around the world that support industries ranging from automotive, rail, aerospace, civil engineering and refrigeration.

"At LINK, our specialty has always been developing innovative, custom-engineered solutions and investing in advanced technologies to maximize the value and level of capabilities we provide to our customers," said Matthew Link, president and co-owner, Link Group, Inc. "We consider it our responsibility to spearhead industry initiatives for the benefit of all - and that includes sustainability. As a family business and a company with many long-term team members, MIGreenPower lets us look to a cleaner future for my children, as well as for future generations of employees."

By enrolling in MIGreenPower, LINK is supporting the development of future wind and solar projects in Michigan. The company joins more than 350 businesses and 32,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment and meet their sustainability goals. Prominent subscribers include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, Bedrock, the Detroit Zoo and the State of Michigan. MIGreenPower ranks among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States.

"Link Engineering is a diversified, global company with strong roots here in metro Detroit," said Brian Calka, Director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. "It's exciting to welcome them to MIGreenPower and know that the program is helping businesses like theirs access more clean energy and support DTE in the fight against climate change."

Since the program's launch in 2017, MIGreenPower subscribers have supported 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.* Over the next two years, DTE will double its clean energy generation capacity to power more than 900,000 homes with wind and solar. This continued growth is primarily driven by MIGreenPower enrollments.

For more information on DTE's MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

About LINK

Link Group, Inc. (LINK), parent to Link Engineering Company, Link Industries and Tescor, consists of businesses that offer customized solutions, with a focus on delivering high value to each of their customers. Offerings consist of the design and manufacture of customized, high precision test, research, simulation, quality control and thermal solution equipment; comprehensive test services; and in the case of Link Industries, customized, high precision cutting tools. LINK's corporate headquarters are in Plymouth, Michigan (US), with manufacturing and design facilities, laboratory and vehicle test operations, and support teams around the world. Established in 1935, we pride ourselves on being family-owned, currently led by the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Link family. As many of our team members have been with LINK for a generation or more, the LINK team is equipped with a wealth of knowledge, providing decades of hands-on experience, creativity and care, supporting our global customer base with highly technical solutions. www.linkeng.com

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (DTE) - Get Report is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

* Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

