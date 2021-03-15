Lingoda Celebrates Entry In US With National Contest Allowing New Users To Earn Up To $1,300

Online language learning platform announces the Language Sprint™ challenge, giving learners the chance to get paid for learning a new language BERLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingoda , the number one trusted online language school, today announced...

Online language learning platform announces the Language Sprint™ challenge, giving learners the chance to get paid for learning a new language

BERLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingoda , the number one trusted online language school, today announced its world-renowned language learning program is officially available in the US market. In tandem with this launch, the company is offering new US users the chance to join its Lingoda Language Sprint, a high-intensity, three-month language learning challenge that offers a chance to make up to $1,300. Users have the option to select their language of choice - Spanish, French, German or English, with options from beginner to advanced.

In order to win the challenge, users must attend 1 class a day over the course of three months. All winners of the challenge will receive a 100% refund of the total amount paid for their classes. If users are interested in lower intensity challenge options, Lingoda also offers the option to get a 50% refund for attending 1 class every other day, over the course of three months.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially announce our classes in the US market," said Michael Shangkuan, CEO of Lingoda. "It's no secret that learning a new language takes a big time commitment, and while it's an exciting undertaking, it can also be very intimidating. Our Language Sprint learning program is a colossal success in Europe and helped thousands of people change their life. To help motivate others into action, we thought there could not be a better challenge for our new US users to make time for themselves, all while having fun and learning something new."

What makes the Language Sprint special is the ability to achieve tangible goals - learners can gain up to one language proficiency level - through the creation of a healthy learning habit boosted by the motivation to win the challenge. The learning experience benefits from the full flexibility and expert-designed curriculum, for which Lingoda is renowned worldwide. All students have the chance to learn from native-speaking teachers in a small, intimate online class setting, with 24/7 class scheduling options.

Lingoda Language Sprint mechanics

To sign up for the Lingoda Language Sprint challenge, new users can register on the Lingoda website beginning on March 12th through April 16th. Learners can begin taking their classes on April 28th. Limited places are available. Terms & Conditions are available here .

Winners will be notified via email from Lingoda upon the completion of the Sprint challenge.

