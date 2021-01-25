Lingo Announces Record Partner Channel Sales In 2020 And Expansion Of Distribution Agreements

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and Managed Service provider, today announced record sales results in its Partner Sales Channel in 2020 as well as the signing of new Distribution Agreements with several new agents and master agents across the United States.

Atlanta-based Lingo serves customers across the globe through an extensive portfolio of Communications, Cloud/UC and Managed Services. In 2020, new sales revenue from the Partner Channel increased by more than 335% compared to 2019. In addition, the number of active agents selling for Lingo increased by over 300% across more than a dozen new markets.

In addition, Lingo also announced today a new partnership with MicroCorp, a leading national master agent for telecommunications and cloud services. MicroCorp added Lingo's wide selection of Cloud/UC, Managed Services and Legacy communications solutions to their service offerings in Q4 '20.

"We are excited about Lingo's amazing growth this past year and are very thrilled to partner with MicroCorp as a provider in their portfolio," said Chris Ramsey, VP Sales and Marketing of Lingo. "They bring a large ecosystem of business solutions and experts and we look forward to mutual growth."

Lingo provides Cloud/UC, Managed Services and Legacy communications solutions for small and mid to large-sized companies. "MicroCorp always has its eyes on the future of solution sales," said Christopher Shubert, SVP of Sales for MicroCorp. "Lingo's communications solutions are a fine addition to our solution set. We are thrilled to offer our partners and their customers the incredible business value they bring to the table."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

About MicroCorpMicroCorp is a leading national master agent with over 30 years of experience differentiated by providing The Ultimate Partner Experience delivered through a unique blend of people and tools. Its longevity, financial strength and commitment to solid provider contracts makes it a dependable and secure master agent. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microcorp.

Press Contact Chris RamseyVP Sales & Marketing chris.ramsey@lingo.com

Related Images

lingo-communicaitons-logo.png Lingo Communicaitons Logo

Related Links

Lingo Communications

MicroCorp

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingo-announces-record-partner-channel-sales-in-2020-and-expansion-of-distribution-agreements-301213636.html

SOURCE Lingo Communications