Lingerie Fighting Championships Coming Soon To Roku

Las Vegas, NV , July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTC Pink: BOTY) announced today they have partnered with Scuffle LLC to launch a Roku channel called LFC Network. The channel will carry LFC events as well as a slate of original programming designed to spotlight LFC's talented cast.

"Having our own channel has been a goal of mine for a long time," CEO Shaun Donnelly says. "But I knew we needed to reach a certain threshold of content first."

With 6 events scheduled for 2021 - the most the league has ever done - and the LFC: Exposed! Reality series reaching the 100 episode milestone, Donnelly felt the time was right. And coincidentally he had just been contacted by a LFC shareholder who happened to specialize in creating channels for Roku.

"As a Roku programmer, I felt Roku was the perfect platform to introduce LFC to an even larger audience," says Gavin Giles, president of Scuffle. "So I pitched the idea and after a few conversations with Shaun I realized we had the same vision for the channel."

Giles, who has launched two successful Roku channels previously, hopes to have the LFC Network broadcasting as early as August 12. That date is significant as Donnelly and the rest of LFC will be at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the first of three events at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. All three events will be streamed live at www.lingeriefc.com and then added to LFC Network 30 days later.

"We want to give our fans as many options to consume our content as possible," Donnelly says. "Roku will be a big part of that."

While LFC events will be the cornerstone of the new channel, it will be the original programming that really makes LFC Network unique. Donnelly and the fighters have already begun working on shows ranging from a cooking show to a talk show to a scripted comedy in the style of GLOW. The LFC Podcast, which also celebrated 100 episodes recently, will be adopting a new video format so that upcoming episodes can appear on the channel.

"We have some really exciting show ideas planned so stay tuned," Donnelly says, adding, "I can finally say 'stay tuned' and mean it!"

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive & athletic female fighters.

For more information, please visit www.lingeriefc.com .

Email: info@lingeriefc.com

About Scuffle

Scuffle was founded by Gavin Giles who has more than 20 years experience in the media and technology industries. He created and operates The Five Minutes of Fame Film Festival channel on Roku as well as a channel devoted to the music industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program. The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.