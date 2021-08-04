Linear Systems Announces Paul Norton As Director Of Customer And Distributor Engagement

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., is proud to announce Paul Norton as the company's Director of Customer and Distributor Engagement. Norton will have primary responsibility for the company's relationships with its customer base and U.S. and worldwide distributors.

"Providing world-class parts to companies making world-class products is our mission, and this new role is key to that."

"Paul's been a key team member at Linear Systems for over 30 years, and this new position provides an important new focus on engaging with our customers and distributors to ensure we provide the greatest possible support and value to them," Company President Timothy McCune said. "Providing world-class parts to companies making world-class products is our mission, and this new role is a key part of that work. Paul knows our product line, our distributors and our customers intimately and is the right person for this role."

Norton joined the Company in 1988 and has served in a series of key positions. Prior to joining the Company, Norton worked in sales and marketing for Micro Power Systems, Inc.

"I've enjoyed matching the requirements companies and our distributors have with our parts to enable them to make world-class products," Norton said. "Linear Systems makes the best products in the world in their class and it's been an honor to do this work for the past 33 years, and I look forward to this new role."

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; Hydrophone/Sonobuoy; and Hybrids. For more information, visit www.linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

