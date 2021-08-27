LINE-X Kicks Off "Road To SEMA Tour" To Create The Ultimate Off-Road Vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate auto show deserves the ultimate off-road vehicle, and LINE-X , the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and industry-leading automotive and lifestyle accessories, plans to deliver for this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in November.

The coast-to-coast LINE-X Road to SEMA Tour began earlier this month and is a collaborative effort involving eight LINE-X locations who will outfit the ultimate vehicle for display at the 2021 SEMA Show, Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Each destination will up the ante on upgrading the vehicle for premiere life on the road and in the great outdoors. The finished product will be featured at the LINE-X booth (55119) at SEMA for all to witness the capabilities -- ranging from bedliner protective coating and undercoating to window tint and truck accessories -- of the brand's nationwide network.

Not only does LINE-X want to highlight the brand's diverse range of products and services, but also its incredible veteran and first responder franchisees. The Road to SEMA truck is a 2021 RAM 1500 Built to Serve Edition painted in Spitfire Orange, a unique color that represents the Coast Guard and evokes the spirit, mission and honor of military service. The truck will drive 4,631 miles and stop at eight LINE-X locations owned and operated by franchisees who have either served in the military or as a first responder. As LINE-X was just ranked No. 22 on Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans, the brand is driving home the fact that franchising with LINE-X is a great option for those who have served the United States.

"Our award-winning LINE-X franchise network continues to raise the bar in preparing cars, trucks, RVs, boats and more to enhance motoring for taking on the toughest elements and terrain," said Brian Stewart, Director of Truck Gear by LINE-X. "The Road to SEMA Tour is the perfect way to showcase the diversity of options we can execute for our customers, and we're eager to share the finished product with attendees of SEMA, the ultimate industry trade show."

The tour includes the following stops:

Aug. 16 - LINE-X Headquarters, Huntsville, Ala.

- LINE-X Headquarters, Aug. 24 - LINE-X of Spartanburg, S.C.

Sept. 1 - LINE-X of Wilmington, N.C.

Sept. 9 - LINE-X of Catonsville, Md.

Sept. 14 - LINE-X of Topeka, KS

- LINE-X of Sept. 16 - LINE-X of Wichita, Kan.

Sept. 21 - LINE-X of Waco, Texas

Sept . 23 - LINE-X of Austin, Texas

23 - LINE-X of Sept. 28 - LINE-X of Oxnard, Calif.

"We're not skipping a thing," said Stewart. "This RAM will have it all by the time our LINE-X network is done with it."

To follow stops along the LINE-X Road to SEMA Tour and see the upgrades, visit Facebook: @LineXProtects; Instagram: @linexnorthamerica; Twitter: @LINEXProtects; TikTok: @linexprotects.

LINE-X is once again participating in SEMA and this year's exhibition will feature more than a dozen vehicles on display, including the Road to SEMA RAM 1500 and a winning "Clash of Customs" build. In addition, LINE-X will offer a full in-store retail experience complete with examples of new and existing product offerings, a giveaway for a 2021 Nuthouse Overland Trailer and the chance to connect with the brand's franchise development team regarding ownership opportunities. To schedule a one-on-one media interview with a LINE-X representative at SEMA, please contact Loren Brown at (817) 913-0194 or via Loren@BizComPR.com.

ABOUT LINE-X LINE-X LLC ( www.LINE-X.com ) is a global leader in high-performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near- 'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine, and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects , become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings , follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica , and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects . #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.

