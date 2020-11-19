TCF National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF), on Thursday announced the appointment of Lindsay Yousif as chief compliance officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006109/en/

Lindsay Yousif, TCF Bank's newly appointed chief compliance officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lindsay's compliance expertise has been critical to TCF's success, from her leadership with the merger of equals to helping conceptualize our five-year $1 billion loan commitment to minority- and women-owned small businesses, and small businesses in minority communities," said James Cummans, executive vice president, risk management at TCF Bank. "Her experience and well-rounded compliance background will serve TCF well as she and other key leaders maintain and advance regulatory relationships and continue to build upon the culture of compliance within the bank."

Yousif has six years of experience with TCF Bank, most recently serving as deputy chief compliance officer and fair lending and responsible banking officer. She has 19 years of experience in the banking industry, including roles as Community Reinvestment Act Officer and lending compliance officer. She is a dedicated champion for minorities and women, and serves as a board member of the Fair Housing Center of Metro Detroit. Yousif recently was honored as a Corp! Magazine 2020 Salute to Diversity Winner.

About TCF:TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets at Sept. 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF's primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 475 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

