Lindsay Spruill-Iqbal Joins Fast-Growing Newfront Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Lindsay Spruill-Iqbal on board as a Principal and Surety Producer. Lindsay joins Newfront from AmTrust Surety, and has more than 15 years of marketing and underwriting experience within the Surety Industry. Ms. Spruill-Iqbal has historically focused on the California's Bay Area and Central Valley regions, but given Newfront's rapidly expanding footprint her focus will likely expand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the Newfront team. Her reputation and experience in the surety market place coupled with her desire to leverage Newfront technology in her solution delivery process, creates an entirely new and more effective approach to making surety placements on behalf of our customers. We are delighted to have Lindsay's leadership in building upon existing surety trading partner relationships and expanding our surety offering to our business partners," said Garth Hamilton, Newfront's Chief Sales Officer.

"I truly look forward to collaborating and innovating with Newfront. It has been amazing to observe the firm's growth from afar, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team. I have never before seen a business in this industry as committed to modernizing the customer experience through advanced technology and unparalleled customer service," said Ms. Lindsay. As a Principal and Surety Producer, Lindsay will serve as the in-house Surety subject matter specialist, supporting sales and client acquisition strategic initiatives.

About Newfront InsuranceFounded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

Contact: Hemant Tyagi. hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

