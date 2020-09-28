Lindon, Utah, Is Home To A New Penske Truck Leasing Location

READING, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance facility at 1135 W. 135 S. in Lindon, Utah.

Penske's new facility has five truck bays, one wash bay and is outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"The new location will enable us to grow our footprint in one of the fastest growing markets in Utah with two major universities in the immediate area," explained Fred Haddad, area vice president for Penske's Mountain Region. "The 8,400-square-foot facility is conveniently located at the south end of the Salt Lake Valley on the major I-15 corridor at exit 273, 40 Miles to Salt Lake City, 250 Miles to Grand Junction and 390 Miles to Las Vegas."

Officially opening for business on August 17, 2020, there are plans to hire at the facility as business grows in the region.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

