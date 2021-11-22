Lindene Elise Patton Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GREAT FALLS, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindene Elise Patton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for her outstanding work in the field of Law and in acknowledgment of her work at Earth and Water Law LLC.

Lindene Elise Patton is a Partner at Earth and Water Law, where she specializes in InsurTech, insurance, risk management, climate law, and sustainability, with over 28 years of experience. In the role for over five years, she has been involved with policy administration systems and platforms (PAS), implementations, specifications, launches, and compliance. She has a wide-ranging background in environmental risks, data use, SAAS, product development, fin-tech structuring, and casualty risk management.

In previous job positions, Ms. Patton has worked as a Realtor, Business Advisor, Global Head of Hazard Product Development, Director of Risk Management, and Vice President and Senior Counsel for Environmental Risk Management Services, among others. Ms. Patton has real-world experience in emergency response situations, which has influenced her work in risk reduction and environmental impact risk management.

She began her education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of California Davis in 1985. She then obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of California Berkeley in 1986. She next earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Santa Clara University School of Law in 1993.

Ms. Patton is a member of the District of Columbia Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the California Bar Association. She has made multiple appointments to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Ms. Patton additionally testified in front of Congress twice, and before the Senate Committee and House Committee, about risk, insurance, and sustainability, which she considers a career highlight.

One of Ms. Patton's proudest achievements is from her work as the Chief Climate Product and Risk Officer for Zurich Insurance. Her work was used to provide critical input for the annual Global Risk Court for the World Economic Forum.

For more information, visit https://www.earthandwatergroup.com/.

CONTACT: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindene-elise-patton-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301430298.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who