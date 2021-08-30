Linda Choi MacDonald, COO of Adesis, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), today announced that Linda Choi MacDonald has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. MacDonald brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including leading organizations in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. As COO, MacDonald is responsible for overseeing Adesis' P&L, operations and strategy.

"I am delighted to welcome Linda to Adesis," said Andrew Cottone, Ph.D., President of Adesis, Inc. "Adding Linda's breadth of commercial, R&D and G&A experience and her international background in the biopharmaceutical industry to our extraordinary chemistry and leadership teams is expected to expand our expertise as a world-class CRO."

"Vitalizing people and achieving pioneering results are principles I share with Adesis," said Linda Choi MacDonald. "I am excited to work with the Adesis team on the innovative strategies and disciplined execution that advance our customers' ideas to market faster."

Prior to joining Adesis, MacDonald served as Chief Operations Officer at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Previously, she was Vice President of Global Marketing & Patient Access Operations, Vice President of Talent Services Asia Pacific, and Head of Global Customer-Facing Excellence Strategy & Operations at UCB Biopharma, and held various positions of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly and Company across its commercial organizations. Her track record of success led her to be recognized as a 2020 HBA (Healthcare Businesswomen's Association) Luminary Award recipient for being a "shining example of transformational leadership."

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and approximately 100 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains and protect sensitive intellectual property. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com.

