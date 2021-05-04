Lincoln Savings Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Risk And Compliance Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Lincoln Savings Bank, a $1.4 billion bank headquartered in Reinbeck, Iowa, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to streamline enterprise risk and compliance.

"Lincoln Savings Bank is always looking for opportunities to provide additional value to our stakeholders," said Mark Casel, Chief Risk Officer at Lincoln Savings Bank. "We look forward to working with 360factors to advance our enterprise risk and compliance programs for the bank while increasing the products and services we offer to the community."

"360factors is excited to work with the innovative team at Lincoln Savings Bank. Predict360 is a great fit for growing financial organizations that require cost-effective, intuitive solutions that are easy to implement, adopt and manage," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Managing risk and compliance is critical to optimizing a bank's profitability, and Predict360 can help financial institutions more quickly bring new products and services to the market while still meeting their regulatory compliance obligations and minimizing risks to the organization."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc. 360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Lincoln Savings BankLincoln Savings Bank (LSB) is a $1.427 billion, Full-Service Bank and Member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Since our founding in 1902, Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) has been serving the banking needs of Iowans. LSB Financial Services, a subsidiary of Lincoln Savings Bank, extends these traditional banking capabilities to include Insurance, Investments, Trust, and more. Together, Lincoln Savings Bank and LSB Financial Services operate seamlessly to be your complete financial provider. For additional information, please visit https://www.mylsb.com/

