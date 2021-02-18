Lincoln National Corporation's Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) - Get Report announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) - Get Report and its affiliates. The company had $303 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005647/en/