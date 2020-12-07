Lincoln Financial Group Expands Diversity And Inclusion Organization, Names Brandy Smith Vice President, Workplace Diversity & Counsel

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Brandy Smith has been named vice president, Workplace Diversity and Counsel - part of the organizations ongoing expansion of its Diversity and Inclusion function.

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) - Get Report announced today that Brandy Smith has been named vice president, Workplace Diversity and Counsel - part of the organizations ongoing expansion of its Diversity and Inclusion function. Smith will report to Allison Green Johnson, senior vice president, Chief Diversity Officer.

In her new role, Smith will provide strategic leadership to drive the implementation and execution of enterprise-wide workplace Diversity and Inclusion initiatives. She will partner with leaders across the organization to drive Lincoln's work in support of its recently-announced commitments and actions to advance racial justice and equity within the company, the country and the communities Lincoln serves.

"Brandy shows a strong passion for the work of Diversity and Inclusion and I am excited about her addition to our team," said Allison Green Johnson, senior vice president, Chief Diversity Officer. "Her promotion and transition to the team will allow us to meet our company's growing needs around diversity and inclusion and employee engagement. With her assistance we will expand diversity in our people and ideas, continue bolder and more candid conversations about issues that are important in building a more inclusive culture, and use data and actionable insights internally to make sure that we are staying true to our commitments."

Over the past five months the role of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace has significantly expanded, as Lincoln has proactively responded to supporting racial equity. In response to the company's enterprise actions, Lincoln plans to expand the Diversity and Inclusion function further to meet the company's growing needs around Diversity and Inclusion and employee engagement. In addition to naming Smith to the team, Lincoln is in the early phases of recruiting for several other roles to expand the team. The expansion will allow Lincoln to consistently reinforce the its commitment to diversity and inclusion by ensuring focus and purpose with action plans, visibility, and accountability across leadership and the organization.

Formerly, Smith served as assistant vice president and Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel for Group Protection for the company. She has held several positions of increasing responsibilities since joining Lincoln in July of 2012. A passionate advocate for Diversity and Inclusion, Smith recently spearheaded Lincoln legal department's involvement in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule, a program that measures Diversity and Inclusion for the legal department's top roles, high visibility projects and outside counsel representation.

Smith holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law.

"I couldn't be happier for Brandy or more pleased that she is being promoted into this new role," said Tom Waldman, vice president, Chief Counsel, Group Protection. "With her passion for justice, strong leadership skills, valuable perspectives and legal expertise, I'm confident she will be an excellent addition to the Diversity and Inclusion Team."

Read more about Lincoln's strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) - Get Report and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3358710-120720

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005720/en/