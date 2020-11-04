Lincoln Electric Announces November 2020 Events With The Financial Community

CLEVELAND, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events in the month of November with the financial community:

Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference (Virtual) Tuesday, November 10, 2020 3:10pm (EST) Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference (Virtual) Monday, November 16, 2020 10:00am (EST) Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Northcoast Research Fall Management Forum (Virtual) Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

