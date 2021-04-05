Lincoln College Students Take Awards At Broadcasters Conference

LINCOLN, Ill., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Lincoln College's Radio, Television and New Media program won national honors for their entries in the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System award ceremony in February.

Four students- Zaknafein Luken of Lincoln, Spencer Davis of Emden, Adam Hoffman of Springfield, and Sarah Lee of Decatur competed with entries from across the country to bring home three first-place awards, beating out larger universities such as Auburn and Texas A&M.

Luken was honored with the best video newscast and best TV commercial award, Hoffman won best press release for 2021, and Lee was awarded best video newscast award. The group also won their entry for a press release promoting the Lincoln College television station (LCTV) airing the Lynx basketball games.

"Out of our four winners, there is one freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior. I love the fact that our winners are so evenly distributed. That bodes well for these individuals who are nearing graduation, and it bodes well for the next couple of years within our program at Lincoln College. Each of these four students are extremely talented and employable in the media industry right now. But, of course, they all understand that the completion of a college degree is imperative in today's world."

The Lincoln College Radio, Television and New Media program is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2017, LC students placed at the Silver Dome awards, earning honors for their promotions and long form journalism entries. In 2019, Nik Jackson and Adam Hoffman were presented the award for best men's basketball play-by-play and were recognized with a "Broadcast Excellence Award."

"It's an outstanding achievement that our Radio, Television and New Media program is able to bring home national recognition year-after-year. It speaks volumes about our faculty, curriculum, and the hands-on experience students receive at Lincoln College," said Lincoln College President David Gerlach.

The Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television and New Media at Lincoln College prepares students for career in all types of media production. Students have the opportunity to script, produce, direct, edit, manage, program, promote, and distribute media. Working in the state-of-the-art studios of WLNX-FM 88.9 and LCTV Channel 5, students acquire skills that make them marketable in today's changing media landscape.

Founded in 1865 as Lincoln University, Lincoln College is the only institution of higher education named after President Abraham Lincoln during his lifetime. Today, Lincoln College operates two campuses in the Central Illinois region united in the goal of uniquely empowering students to realize their full potential. More information on Lincoln College and its academic programs can be found at lincolncollege.edu.

