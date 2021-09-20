Lincoln College Announces Online Programs

LINCOLN, Ill., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln College has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to offer a number of the current degree options in an online format.

Lincoln College is taking a phased approach to offering online delivery to students. The Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership, the college's fastest growing major, will be launched first with two eight-week courses beginning October 11. Due to overlapping curriculum and a strong appeal with associate of applied science degree graduates at surrounding community colleges, the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership will be launched online in Spring 2022.

Business related degrees will be launched in an online format in the months that follow. Bachelor's degrees in Health Services Administration, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, Business Management, and Entrepreneurship are set to launch in Fall 2022. The Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts, with significant curricular overlap with both Organizational Leadership degrees, will be offered online in Spring 2023. The last two undergraduate degrees to be offered online, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Studies, will launch in Fall 2023.

Lincoln College's two graduate programs, Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership are also slated to launch online in fall 2022. Currently, graduate programs are offered in-person at the Lincoln College Normal campus.

"We are committed to providing students with a flexible, personalized educational experience," said Lincoln College President David Gerlach. "We will continue to ensure academic excellence for our traditional and adult education students, while increasing opportunities for other learners around the world in our new online programs."

Lincoln College remains a hybrid institution offering two-year associate degree programs, baccalaureate degrees, and master's degree options in a residential setting. Since 2015, the College has been intentional in expanding its bachelor's and master's degree options, joined four-year athletics via the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), remained committed to affordability via a price match guarantee, and is now offering in-demand online degrees.

Lincoln College also offers its highly successful and affordable Accelerated Bridge to Education (ABE) program for working adults. The ABE program, offered in Lincoln, Normal, Peoria and Oglesby, allows adult students to earn a bachelor's degree while attending class one night a week in-person in concentrated five-week sessions.

"The demand for online degrees has grown amidst the pandemic. It is critical that we continue to provide accessible and convenient options, preparing Lincoln College students for success post-graduation," said Gerlach.

Founded in 1865 as Lincoln University, Lincoln College is the only institution of higher education named after President Abraham Lincoln during his lifetime. Today, Lincoln College operates two campuses in the Central Illinois region united in the goal of uniquely empowering students to realize their full potential. More information on Lincoln College and its academic programs can be found at lincolncollege.edu.

