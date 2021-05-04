Linamar Corp And CleanSlate UV Announce Joint Donation In Support Of Ontario Healthcare Centres

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) and CleanSlate UV are announcing a joint donation in support of healthcare facilities across Ontario. The donation of 100 CleanSlate UV sanitizers will allow hospitals and vaccination sites to provide comprehensive personal hygiene to staff, visitors and patients at no charge.

Mobile devices are a gap in many healthcare facilities' infection control processes, with an average of one in four hospital devices being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria and viruses. CleanSlate UV sanitizes three to four phones in just 20 seconds using UV light. This donation will bring industry-leading technology to vaccination sites and hospitals across Ontario, ensuring that clean hands can touch pathogen-free devices.

"Supporting our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a priority from the beginning, from building ventilators and parts thereof, to regular rapid testing of employees to reduce community spread, to establishing a vaccination clinic to add capacity to the Wellington Dufferin Guelph Health Unit," said Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar, "Providing these innovative UV sanitizer units where they are needed most is a clear next step and a great way to continue to make our communities a safe place for our employees through advanced technology and flexible manufacturing expertise."

"Smartphones are the third hand we never wash. They undermine hand hygiene, and allow for pathogens to be carried in, out and around healthcare facilities in our pockets," said Taylor Mann, CEO and Co-Founder of CleanSlate UV, "In a mobile-first world, enabling proper device hygiene is an important part of a comprehensive infection control strategy. We are grateful to Linamar for their partnership over the past year, as it has allowed us to deploy CleanSlate UV units in 200 additional hospitals across North America. With this donation, we are giving back to the communities that have long supported both CleanSlate UV and Linamar."

All the units being donated have been assembled at Linamar's Innovation Hub, located in Guelph, ON. Linamar and CleanSlate UV have been working together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure availability of this important infection control technology. This partnership is part of Linamar's goal to build a better medical device market in Canada and address healthcare needs globally.

About CleanSlate UV

CleanSlate UV is a biosafety company creating the next generation of intelligent UV sanitization solutions. The patented technology leverages the power of UV-C light to kill the most dangerous bacteria and viruses without damaging devices. CleanSlate UV units have been installed in 1600+ locations and have sanitized over 80 million devices. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON with offices in Buffalo, NY and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.cleanslateuv.com.

About Linamar:

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments - the Industrial segment and the Transportation segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Transportation segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Transportation segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Transportation segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Transportation segment. Linamar has over 26,000 employees in 61 manufacturing locations, 12 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $7.4 billion in 2019. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.

