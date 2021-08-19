Limited Openings Remain At North Carolina Cyber Academy As Deadline Nears

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NORTH CAROLINA CYBER ACADEMY, one of the state's two statewide virtual charter schools, today announced that limited openings remain as the school year gets underway. As of August 19, approximately 300 openings for students Kindergarten through 12 th grade remained. The deadline for applications is August 20, 2021.

NCCA accepts any North Carolina student into its virtual program regardless of circumstances. NCCA is a public charter school, so there are no fees or tuition required to attend. The school has been in operation since 2015 and is 100% virtual. All teachers are NC certified, and they teach to the North Carolina standards. In person interaction is limited due to COVID 19 this year, but field trips, clubs, and other gatherings for testing and socializing will resume when feasible.

"While other virtual schools for NC students have already closed enrollment, we still have several hundred openings that can be filled this year," said Martez Hill, School Superintendent.

"We are proud to serve a vital purpose during normal times but are especially proud of work we are prepared to do during a pandemic," said Hill.

NCCA follows the standard North Carolina approved curriculum and is approved by the State Board of Education. What sets us apart from other schools is our ability to provide a personalized, quality education that meets the needs of families seeking alternatives to traditional brick and mortar environments.

Enrollment can be done online at https://www.myncca.com/enroll.

