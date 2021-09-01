LIME Painting Seeks National Expansion Through Franchising

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting - the first and only high-end painting franchise company - has announced plans to expand nationally. The brand's expertise in painting and other restoration services is essential to maintaining luxury residential and commercial properties and they aim to fulfill that need by opening more franchise locations. Since becoming Denver's most trusted and highly recommended painting company, LIME Painting expanded from seven to an impressive 45 franchise locations in 14 states and is looking to continue its rapid growth to reach the mid-60s by the end of the year and 100 locations by summer of 2022.

At the age of 19, Nick Lopez founded his first painting LLC to help pay for his college tuition and textbooks. A short while later, Lopez discovered that the company he started out of necessity turned into a passion for home improvement, which became the driving force to build his business and set the standard for excellence in a niche category. After graduating in 2013, he moved back home to Colorado and founded LIME Painting, an innovative brand that specializes in interior and exterior painting for luxury residential and commercial properties. Five years later, Lopez perfected his business model and decided to begin franchising the brand to bring high-quality home improvement services to more communities.

"I love what I do because LIME provides unique opportunities for the families who are part of the LIME team," said Nick Lopez, founder of LIME Painting. "We deliver a quality service in an industry that doesn't always fit that type, and that quality is important to me."

LIME Painting offers 40 different painting, coating, and surface restoration services, but the brand is much more than that. LIME's values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence motivate them to provide the best service possible using the highest quality products to maintain the aesthetic and structure of luxury properties. Whether it's a standard repaint or a custom restoration job for a heavily distressed home, LIME is prepared to take on tasks and exceed customers' expectations.

"I learned at a young age that most consumers don't have a reliable, responsive resource in the painting industry," said Lopez. "Our company's proven business model shows that the secret to LIME's success is adding high-quality people to our team and we are eager to grow the LIME family. We aren't just a simple painting company; we help people fall in love with their homes and businesses again."

To continue improving high-end residential and commercial properties around the country, LIME Painting is actively seeking multi-unit operators who are team builders and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of customers. Benefits intense support to build a qualified team, marketing assistance such as templated emails and social media posts, and access to LIME Elite Academy, the brand's training program that allows franchisees to level up within the business. LIME Painting's initial franchise fee is $60,000 and the total investment ranges from $124,700- $162,375.

For more information about LIME Painting's franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.limepaintingfranchise.com/

